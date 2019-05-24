These Photos of the Spice Girls Reunion Tour Will Have You Saying Zig-a-Zig-Ah

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 24, 2019 4:10 PM

If you want to spice up your life, then E! has the photos for you.

After months of anticipation, Mel BMel CEmma Buntonand Geri Halliwell are back on the world stage for their second reunion tour. While Posh Spice Victoria Beckham has decided to sit this round out, the girls are seemingly having the time of their life on the tour's kick-off.

In preparation for their first show in Dublin, the girls have been practicing their dance moves, getting new glam looks and adding some more spice in their life. Gerri Halliwell even returned to her Spice Girls roots with a new Ginger hairdo, courtesy of Loreal. It was quite the change for the star, who sported strawberry blonde locks for the better part of the last decade. 

Likewise, Emma, who is more commonly known as Baby Spice, has dyed her blonde waves a soft pink. 

To see all of the shenanigans that the Spice Girls have gotten up to, check out the gallery below!

Spice Girls Reunion Tour 2019, Dublin, Ireland, Emma Bunton

Splash News

Pretty In Pink

Baby Spice returns to her roots with this all-pink feathered and flared ensemble.

Spice Girls Reunion Tour 2019, Dublin, Ireland, Mel B, Geri

Splash News

Fire and Ice

This quick costume change gave fans a total Frozen vibe. 

Spice Girls Reunion Tour 2019, Dublin, Ireland

Splash News

Zig-a-Zig-Ah

There's no such thing as subtle when it comes to Spice Girls fashion, and it's the best. 

Spice Girls, Melanie Brown, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Geri Horner, Melanie C, Melanie Chisholm

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Viva Forever

Back together again! Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice and Sporty Spice kick off their long-awaited reunion tour at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. 

Spice Girls, Reunion Tour

Instagram

Mic Check 1, 2

The girl group pauses for a photo opp with their choreographers ahead of Night 1. 

Spice Girls, Reunion Tour

Instagram

Spice Up Your Life

Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) debuts a reimagined version of her iconic Union Jack dress. 

Mel C

Instagram

Pre-Show Rituals

Sporty Spice (Mel C) shakes off her jitters with a cup of hot to tea.

Spice Girls, Reunion Tour

Instagram

Almost Showtime

Scary Spice (Mel B) shared on Instagram, "Me and @melaniecmusic have arrived just now at the airport in proper 'spice girl sprit.' I even had a sleep over at Sporty's last night yipppee we are soooo on time it's killing me."

Spice Girls, Reunion Tour

Instagram

Say You'll Be There

Ginger Spice takes rehearsals very seriously. 

Spice Girls, Reunion Tour

Instagram

Sightseeing

Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) gets some good luck from Molly Malone. 

Viva forever!

