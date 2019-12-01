25 Treasures HGTV Gifted Us in Its 25 Years

Let's just make this clear upfront: HGTV has given us far more than 25 shows to be thankful for.

Anytime we didn't know what we wanted to watch, were eager for a little background entertainment during a particularly arduous chore or simply on the hunt for something equal parts comforting and captivating, you know, the television equivalent of a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup, Home & Garden Television was there for us.

Like most, we started with House Hunters as the gateway drug, quickly expanding to each of its iterations—House Hunters International, House Hunters Renovation and the oh-so-satisfying House Hunters: Where Are They Now.

Then we discovered Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead (now Anstead), the impossibly photogenic team of professional renovators, and Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, a couple so imminently likable we were certain they could be our friends if we moved to Waco and snapped up the next farm over. (Which undoubtedly Joanna would help us refurbish with the help of her contractor husband's handiwork and a very necessary overabundance of shiplap.)