Mystery Solved! HGTV Outbid Lance Bass on the Brady Bunch House

Anthony Barcelo; ABC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 9:21 AM
Anthony Barcelo; ABC
The Brady Bunch home has a new owner.
HGTV has purchased the house used to portray the exterior of the TV family's home.
David Zaslav, CEO of HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc, announced the news during a Q2 earnings call on Tuesday.
"One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call," he said, per Deadline. "You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I'm excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history."
The purchase didn't come without its fair share of drama. Last week, Lance Bass tweeted the seller had accepted his offer on the Brady Bunch house. The former ''N Sync band member claimed he was "super excited" to make the announcement and that he expected the house to be a "fun project." Even Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the family sitcom, congratulated him on the buy.
However, Bass soon learned he didn't snag the home after all. Even though he claimed he made the winning bid—which was "WAY over" the asking prince of $1.88 million—he was later told a corporate buyer wanted to buy the property for "any cost." While Bass claimed he was "prepared to go even higher," the seller's agent allegedly told him the new buyer would "outperform any bid with unlimited resources." The singer tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the news.
"How this fair or legal??" he wrote in a lengthy note. "How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it's not demolished."
Marcia Marcia Marcia! Im feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house—at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning bid (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed—even writing up the “winning bid” for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline? This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike. The next day, due to “unforeseen circumstances” the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support. #CrushedDream #ShadyAF #DouglasElliman #ShadyBrady To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!
A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on
Bass received an outpour of support from his followers, including Andy Cohen.
Oh no!!! 😢 https://t.co/0yieLVr2LE— Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 5, 2018
While this was the first time HGTV publicly announced the purchase, one of its stars had hinted at interest in the property early on. After Bass tweeted about his offer, Jonathan Scott, star of HGTV's Property Brothers, admitted he was "a little bummed" that Bass outbid him. Still, he tweeted he was "very excited" for Bass to take on the project.
I’m a little bummed that you out bid me (seriously) as I really wanted that house, but I’m very excited you’re taking on this project. Let me know if you want any help :) @hgtv #bradybunchhome #IconicDreamHome— Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 4, 2018
However, these weren't the only famous faces to place a bid. As E! News previously reported, the family of Sherwood Schwartz—the late producer of The Brady Bunch and Gilligan's Island, had also placed a bid on the 2,400 square-foot home.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?