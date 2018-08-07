Mystery Solved! HGTV Outbid Lance Bass on the Brady Bunch House

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 9:21 AM

The Brady Bunch, Home

Anthony Barcelo; ABC

The Brady Bunch home has a new owner.

HGTV has purchased the house used to portray the exterior of the TV family's home.

David Zaslav, CEO of HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc, announced the news during a Q2 earnings call on Tuesday.

"One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call," he said, per Deadline. "You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I'm excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months but we'll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history."

Brady Bunch House Is Now for Sale for $1.88 Million

The purchase didn't come without its fair share of drama. Last week, Lance Bass tweeted the seller had accepted his offer on the Brady Bunch house. The former ''N Sync band member claimed he was "super excited" to make the announcement and that he expected the house to be a "fun project." Even Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the family sitcom, congratulated him on the buy.

However, Bass soon learned he didn't snag the home after all. Even though he claimed he made the winning bid—which was "WAY over" the asking prince of $1.88 million—he was later told a corporate buyer wanted to buy the property for "any cost." While Bass claimed he was "prepared to go even higher," the seller's agent allegedly told him the new buyer would "outperform any bid with unlimited resources." The singer tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the news.

"How this fair or legal??" he wrote in a lengthy note. "How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity? I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it's not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it's not demolished."

Bass received an outpour of support from his followers, including Andy Cohen.

While this was the first time HGTV publicly announced the purchase, one of its stars had hinted at interest in the property early on. After Bass tweeted about his offer, Jonathan Scott, star of HGTV's Property Brothers, admitted he was "a little bummed" that Bass outbid him. Still, he tweeted he was "very excited" for Bass to take on the project.

However, these weren't the only famous faces to place a bid. As E! News previously reported, the family of Sherwood Schwartz—the late producer of The Brady Bunch and Gilligan's Island, had also placed a bid on the 2,400 square-foot home.

