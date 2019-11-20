See All the 2020 Grammy Nominees’ "Carpool Karaoke" Videos In One Place

The 2020 Grammy nominations are here!

The nominations for music's highest honor were announced on Wednesday morning, with your favorite stars like Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and Lady Gagaall scoring big.

Among her five nominations, Grande is tapped in the coveted Album of the Year category for Thank U, Next and is nominated alongside Sheeran in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. The Jonas Brothers are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker," with Mendes and Camila Cabello also snagging a nomination in the same category for their collaboration, "Señorita." Chance The Rapper is tapped in the Best Rap Song for "Bad Idea," and Lady Gaga is still raking her A Star Is Born successes with nominations in the Song of the Year, Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media categories.

What do all these stars have in common, you might ask? They've all done a segment of James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke," of course! To celebrate their nominations this fine morning, let's take a trip down "Carpool Karaoke" memory lane.