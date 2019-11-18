Chadwick Boseman Just Learned More Than Enough About His Avengers Co-Stars

Turns out Chadwick Boseman doesn't know his Avengers co-stars as well as he thought.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Monday, the Black Panther star played a game of "Does Chadwick Boseman Knows Them?" The prompt was simple: host Ellen DeGeneres would read a fact about one of the many actors he's worked with throughout his career, and Boseman had to decide whether it was true or false. An easy enough task for someone who spent so much time with his superhero pals, right? Well, the facts ended up being a little too obscure for the 21 Bridges star.

The first topic of discussion was Scarlett Johansson. As DeGeneres said, "Scarlett Johansson was in The Avengers, was the inspiration for Katy Perry's song 'I Kissed A Girl.'" As the 41-year-old responded, "I could see that, but yes." And he was correct!

Next up was Chris Hemsworth, whose fact was admittedly hard to believe. As the host stated, "His first job ever was cleaning breast pumps." Taking a deep breath, the star responded, "No." Believe it or not, it was true! As Boseman quipped, "What?! We gotta have a talk about that."