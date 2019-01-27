Wakanda forever!

It was a big night at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for Black Panther, as the Marvel film became the studio's first to take home The Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday, Jan. 27. And when T'Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, took to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium to accept the award on behalf of the cast, he was visibly moved.

"I didn't think I was gonna have to speak. Obviously, thank Sag-AFTRA for this moment of appreciation, celebration of this film. Thank our director Ryan Coogler. He's a genius," he began his speech, with co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett, among others, standing beside him. "And this cast, this ensemble that...when I think of going to work everyday and the passion and the intelligence, the resolve, the discipline that everybody showed. I also think of two questions that we all have received during the course of multiple publicity runs. One is: Did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response? Meaning, was it going to make a billion dollars, was it going to still be around this award season? And the second question is: Has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works, how it sees us?"