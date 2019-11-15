Meghan Markle Secretly Invites Hillary Clinton to Her Home and Introduces Her to Baby Archie

Archie Harrison, meet Hillary Clinton.

According to The Daily Mail, the former secretary of state made a secret visit to Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage this week. The two women reportedly greeted each other with a hug.

"Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting," an insider told the outlet. "They are mutual fan girls!"

Per the publication, Hillary also shared a cuddle with the Duchess of Sussex's 6-month-old son and told the royal about daughter Chelsea Clinton's baby boy Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. Prince Harry was reportedly there for the visit, too.

The meeting should come as no surprise to their fans. After all, Hillary said she's a "huge Meghan Markle fan." She's also defended the royal amid Meghan's battle with the press.

"I want to tell her to hang in there. Don't let those bad guys get you down," she recently told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett. "Keep going. Do what you think is right. It's not easy...I think she deserves a lot better."