Meghan Markle has found a fan in both Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate shared her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, and the criticism she has received in the press in the U.K.

When asked if they think Meghan is a gutsy woman, they exclaimed "Yes!" in unison.

"Yes. She. Is." Hillary said. "I'm a huge Meghan Markle fan."

Last month, in an unprecedented move, Harry called out the entire British tabloid press over their "ruthless" campaign against Meghan, following months of unflattering media coverage about her, including while she was pregnant with their now-5-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple's lawyers also initiated legal proceedings against The Mail on Sunday over its publication this year of parts of a private letter Meghan had written to her estranged father Thomas Markle. He had provided the note to the newspaper and defended his choice to have it made public.

"Oh, but our laws are so different," Hillary told The Sunday Times, when asked about the matter and negative coverage about herself by the press at home. "But I do want to say that the way she's been treated is inexplicable."

"Well, I think if the explanation is that she's biracial, then shame on everybody," she added. "It's certainly part of it."