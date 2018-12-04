Meghan Markle Has a Private Meeting With Michelle Obama

A royal meeting!

Michelle Obama met Meghan Markle on Monday evening when the Duchess of Sussex attended the former First Lady of the United States' book tour stop at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The Palace confirms that Meghan was present at the Becoming author's event, which was moderated by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

An insider tells the Evening Standard that Meghan "had a long private audience with Michelle."

"They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities," the source shares with the outlet. "They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls' education."