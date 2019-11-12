John Legend Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019

It's official!

Please meet People's Sexiest Man Alive—John Legend. It's no doubt that John is one of the sexiest men on this planet, and now there is bonafide proof. The musician can officially add this accomplishment to his long list of impressive career credits.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," he told People. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

He follows in the footsteps of other legendary honorees, including 2018 winner Idris, and of course the highly contested honoree in 2017, Blake Shelton. This news comes on the heels of a remarkable year for the star. Around this time last year he was celebrating big time after winning an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and officially making himself the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

But we're sure that being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive is a similar honor for the star.