Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Make Joker Premiere a Date Night

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 1:49 PM

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were couple goals at the Joker premiere. 

While the rumored engaged couple walked the green carpet separately during the premiere—which took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood—cameras caught a few sweet moments of the couple, seemingly getting cozy and embracing in a hug.  

Saturday night's green carpet premiere of Joaquin's latest film isn't the first time the 34-year-old actress has shown up to support her partner. Last month, she also supported Her actor at the Venice Film Festival for another screening of the highly anticipated film. 

Earlier this year, the notoriously private couple sparked engagement rumors when the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger. Since then, the couple has not publicly confirmed the engagement speculation.

While little details are known about their love life, the pair were first romantically linked back in early 2017. According to reports, the couple was seen on a wellness retreat together, and four months, they confirmed their romance. 

From Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger: A History of Joker Transformations

The couple also co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film, Her, and shared the big screen once more for the film, Mary Magdelene

Most recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Gala, the 44-year-old actor gave a speech after receiving an award, shouting out the leading lady of his life.

"One last thing, somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever," he said. "I love you. Thank you." 

Co-stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and director Todd Phillips also joined Joaquin at the Joker premiere on Saturday night. 

Other celebrities walking the green carpet at the premiere were Lakeith Stanfield, Emile Hirsch, along with Aquaman star Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet

Joker hits theaters on Friday, October 4. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

