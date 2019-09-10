Joaquin Phoenix Has A, Uh, Dirty and Fiery Pet Name For Rooney Mara

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 10, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Joaquin Phoenix is here to remind you about the fiery passion he has with Rooney Mara.

At the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Gala, the actor was forced to give a speech after being presented with an award even he doesn't think he earned. "I don't know who's really giving me this award, who's responsible for this or why," he told the crowd. "And frankly,  I don't care. My publicist said somebody wants to give you an award and I said, ‘I'm in. Let's do it.'"

The 44-year-old went to on to thank his family—his sisters, his parents, his late brother River Phoenix—for their influence and guidance over the course of his decades-long career. And, as he wrapped his surprisingly emotional address, he threw in one more special shoutout. This time, to his leading lady Rooney, who was seated in the audience.

"One last thing, somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever," he said. "I love you. Thank you."

Ah, romance.

Photos

2019 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

The fierce (and filthy?) pet name seems to be a reference to her role in the 2011 crime thriller, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. ICYMI, she played, well, the girl with the dragon tattoo. Get it?

Weeks earlier, Rooney accompanied her love of two years at the 2019 Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming flick, Joker. The 34-year-old stunned in a white Givenchy dress, which she paired with satin heels. If anything, the ensemble gave off serious bridal vibes.

Indeed, the the notoriously private couple sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Rooney was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Alas, the duo have yet to confirm the exciting news. But one thing is for sure: Their chemistry is on fire.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joaquin Phoenix , Rooney Mara , Celebrities , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.