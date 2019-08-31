Earlier this year, the notoriously private couple sparked engagement rumors after Rooney was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. However, the two have yet to confirm if they're engaged or not.

That's why her outfit of choice at the Venice Film Festival is certainly making a statement.

While little is known about the couple's relationship, the two were first romantically linked in early 2017. They were seen on a wellness retreat together, and four months later, the celebrity pair confirmed their romance.

In fact, they put their love on display at the Cannes Film Festival, as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

Fans of the couple will know that they have off-the-charts chemistry, especially after working together on two different movies. In 2013, they co-starred on the Oscar-nominated film, Her, and shared the big screen once again in 2018 for the film, Mary Magdalene.

Fast forward to now, and they look happier and more in love than ever.