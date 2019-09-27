How Justin and Hailey Bieber's Second Wedding Will Be a "Different Experience"

Attention all wedding guests: You are in for one very special ceremony.

The countdown is on for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's second wedding in South Carolina. And as the couple's closest friends and family come together to celebrate their love story, E! News is learning more details about the special event.

For starters, the famous duo is looking forward to expressing their love for one another in front of those who matter most.

"They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them," a source shared with E! News. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."

Our source added, "They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful."