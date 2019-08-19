Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Split After He's Spotted With Singer Sela Vave

It's over between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx.

E! News has confirmed that the Dawson's Creek alum and the Oscar winner, who first sparked romance rumors in 2013, are going their separate ways. A source tells E! News that the duo has not been together since May.

This split news has emerged just days after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood. The musical duo has not commented on their relationship status, but they were photographed leaving Lil Pump's 19th birthday celebration together at Bootsy Bellows on Friday, Aug. 16.