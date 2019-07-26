Amanda Seyfried Performing Taylor Swift's "Mean" Is the Most Fetch Thing To Happen This Week

Two people who were personally victimized by Regina George are now speaking up. Or rather, belting out.

Mean Girls stars Amanda Seyfried(Karen Smith, duh) and Ashley Park (Broadway's Gretchen Wieners) recently teamed up at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts for the most fetch performance ever of Taylor Swift's hit, "Mean." And even though they dared to wear pink when it wasn't a Wednesday, we'll let it slide. After all, at least they didn't choose sweatpants!

"To the Regina George's out there," Ashley wrote on Instagram, "Be nice! Xo, Gretchen & Karen."

The Plastics kicked off their duet singing the well-known lyrics to the 2010 anthem. But not even our ESPN or something could have predicted what happened next. "Someday, I'll be singing with Amanda Seyfried," Ashley sang before Amanda joined in with, "Somebody I'll be fetch enough so you can't hit me."

Yes, they cracked us (up) and changed the words.