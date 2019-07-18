The Real Housewives of New York Reunion Part 2 Answers Some Important Season 11 Questions

Now, Ramona.

She and apparent stud Harry Dubin totally didn't make out except they did, and Ramona totally never said they didn't except they did, but now she'll tell you that she and Harry are like kissing cousins and they're just friends, but that's not really what we cared about. The real question for Ramona was what the hell was going on with the table situation at the Angel Ball.

If you remember, earlier in the season, Ramona invited Dorinda to a gala, and they were supposed to be seated next to each other at Table 62. Ramona arrived, saw that her table was number 62, and went in search of it, wondering aloud where table 62 is. "Table 62," she kept saying as she wandered, running into her friend Della in the process.

"People say I'm an inspiration? Look at you!" she told Della, before asking if she could sit next to her, at table 61, leaving poor Dorinda "in the dust" as Sonja later described it.