by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 12:36 PM
It's been a hell of a year for Luann de Lesseps on The Real Housewives of New York City. Luann, who started filming season 11 after a second stint in rehab, found success with her cabaret act…much to the ire of her costars.
In an interview with E! News, Luann said she would've been more open with her costars, who include Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. "I think lack of communication—the women didn't really understand me. They didn't understand what I was going through. I didn't want to focus on my sobriety and focus on the drinking thing, so I never really talked about it. Maybe that was kind of mistake in terms of them understanding me and in terms of them sympathizing with me a bit," Luann said.
"I think they thought I was insensitive to their feelings, but really what I was doing was taking care of myself," Luann continued.
What viewers and her costars may have seen as self-centered, Luann said she was just protecting herself and staying on the sobriety path.
As one of the original cast members—Luann appeared as a friend for season six—will there ever come a time for her to put down the golden apple and walk away from the series?
"I really take it day by day…I never know from season to season if I'm going to be around the next season, it's how I live my life. I never plan how I'm going to get over the bridge, I just start at the beginning of the bridge and figure out along the way. That's kind of how I live my life," she said.
The ladies of RHONY rehash the season full of drama on Thursdays—part two airs Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and Luann said viewers will get more of an update on her legal and personal battles.
Click play to hear more about the reunion as well as Luann's big book plans.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
