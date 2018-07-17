Luann de Lesseps is taking back control of her life.

The Real Housewives of New York City star finds herself back in rehab, exactly six months after she completed a 21-day treatment program for issues related to alcohol abuse. As a result, de Lesseps missed Tuesday's taping of the RHONY reunion.

So what caused the Bravolebrity (who publicly celebrated her sobriety on social media only weeks ago) to relapse?

A source tells E! News that Luann was struggling to come to terms with a lawsuit filed against her by her own children and ex-husband, who claim in court documents she broke a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement by failing to create a trust for Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps.