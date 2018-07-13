Luann de Lesseps Sued by Her Kids and Ex-Husband

Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband and their two children have filed a lawsuit against her.

E! News has obtained the court documents filed this week by the Real Housewives of New York City star's first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their kids, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps. The trio claim in the court documents that Luann broke a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement.

"This action arises from Defendant's breach of a Stipulation of Settlement and related Judgment of Divorce by her failure to create a trust for the benefit of her children, her conversion of the trust's corpus and her present threat to abscond with money derived from the potential sale of the trust corpus and use it to purchase, for herself alone, a luxury home in upstate New York," the documents state.