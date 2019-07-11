Justin Bieber Claims He's in No Rush to Have Kids After Envisioning "Daddy-Daughter Dates"

Would Justin Bieber ever want to become a dad? Never say never.

The 25-year-old singer expressed his desire to become a parent one day in a new Instagam post on Thursday.

The Grammy winner shared a sweet snapshot of himself enjoying a day at Disneyland with his wife Hailey Bieber. As he reflected on their day at the park, he couldn't help but imagine what it would be like to experience these moments with a child of their own.

"Love dates with you baby..One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates.....Not hinting at anything soon. I'm not in a rush," he captioned the photo. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

The 22-year-old model was clearly touched by her hubby's post.

"Always have the most fun with you..," she wrote in the comments section along with a heart emoji.

But, for now, it looks like Mrs. Bieber is loving life as a family of two.

"I know what the truth of my existence is," she wrote in a separate post. "My life consists of so much love, joy and purity and security…as well as the gritty, the challenging, the ugly and the trials. I am grateful for it all. What I know is, I have never felt happier, more full and more aware of who I am as a woman. This is something I wish for everyone, especially those that spew hate in the direction of my security…I am loved, I am planted and rooted in Jesus and I'll keep fighting [every day] to maintain that perspective and peace of mind."