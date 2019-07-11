Justin Bieber Claims He's in No Rush to Have Kids After Envisioning "Daddy-Daughter Dates"

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 6:30 AM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Would Justin Bieber ever want to become a dad? Never say never.

The 25-year-old singer expressed his desire to become a parent one day in a new Instagam post on Thursday.

The Grammy winner shared a sweet snapshot of himself enjoying a day at Disneyland with his wife Hailey Bieber. As he reflected on their day at the park, he couldn't help but imagine what it would be like to experience these moments with a child of their own. 

"Love dates with you baby..One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates.....Not hinting at anything soon. I'm not in a rush," he captioned the photo. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!" 

The 22-year-old model was clearly touched by her hubby's post.

"Always have the most fun with you..," she wrote in the comments section along with a heart emoji.

But, for now, it looks like Mrs. Bieber is loving life as a family of two.

"I know what the truth of my existence is," she wrote in a separate post. "My life consists of so much love, joy and purity and security…as well as the gritty, the challenging, the ugly and the trials. I am grateful for it all. What I know is, I have never felt happier, more full and more aware of who I am as a woman. This is something I wish for everyone, especially those that spew hate in the direction of my security…I am loved, I am planted and rooted in Jesus and I'll keep fighting [every day] to maintain that perspective and peace of mind."

This wasn't the first time the newlyweds had opened up about having children in the future. Back in November, about two months after the couple tied the knot, Hailey discussed the idea of starting a family during an interview with Vogue Arabia.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," she told the magazine. "I would say now that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Justin also previously expressed his desire to have kids.

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad," he told WWD back in 2011. "I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25."

We can't wait to see what the future holds for these two.

