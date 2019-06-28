Dan + Shay Thought Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Las Vegas Wedding Was a Prank

When Dan + Shay were asked to perform at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' surprise wedding in Las Vegas, they thought they were being pranked.

Imagine the country music duo's surprise when it turned out to not only be a genuine event, but that the nuptials and their serenade would be witnessed by scores of fans worldwide, despite initial plans to keep it private. The Game of Thrones actress had married the Jonas Brothers singer at the city's famous A Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, right after they all attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Diplo, who also attended the show and later hung out with Joe and his group, wound up at the couple's wedding and livestreamed it on his Instagram Story.

"For the longest time, we weren't sure if we could talk about it," Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney said on Friday on NBC's Today show's third hour, when asked about the wedding.

"We were like so hush about it, band mate Dan Smyers said. "They texted us a few days before. We thought it was like a prank and we're like, 'Sure, we'll do it.' We were so DL, we didn't tell anyone on our team, we're like, we just have this like engagement after the award show. We get there and our phones are blowing up and everyone's like, 'Diplo's live on Instagram and he's doing this wedding and you guys are singing. This is so crazy.' I think still to this day we're like, 'Should we talk about this?'"