Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding countdown is officially underway.

The 29-year-old singer and the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star are getting ready to tie the knot in Paris. While many of the details surrounding their big day have been kept under wraps, Dr. Phil McGraw recently gave away a major clue about the couple's date.

It all happened on Saturday. Sophie had posted a picture of herself packing on the PDA with Joe in front of the Eiffel Tower on Instagram. After seeing the sweet snapshot, Dr. Phil couldn't resist leaving a quick comment.

"Easy now! 1 week to go," he wrote underneath the photo. "Ha! See you at the wedding."

Soon, several followers called out the talk-show host for spilling the beans.

"@drphil spoiler alert!!!" wrote one fan.

"@drphil dropped the bomb!" wrote another.

Some fans even compared Dr. Phil to Diplo, who posted footage of Sophie and Joe's Las Vegas wedding back in May and totally leaked their secret ceremony.

"HAHA! When Dr. Phil Blows up your spot!!" one follower wrote. "Damn these two can't catch a break keeping a secret between him & Diplo. How in the world did they keep the JoBros coming back [a] secret for so long?!"

Others were just surprised he scored an invite.

"I'm confused how Dr. Phil got that invite. LOL," wrote a follower.