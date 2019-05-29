Watch Miley Cyrus Ask the Jonas Brothers How It Really Felt Taking Off Their Purity Rings

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 29, 2019 12:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, purity rings

Popcorn/Matthias Nordiek for ASMM/Getty Images

It's been a long time since the Jonas Brothers sported purity rings, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten about them. 

As fans can easily recall, the former Disney stars donned the bands early in their career together, a symbol of, as Joe put it to Details, "promises to ourselves and to God that we'll stay pure till marriage." However, by 2014, Nick had confirmed he was no longer wearing the ring while Joe revealed he lost his virginity at 20. Meanwhile, Kevin married wife Danielle Jonas in 2009.

Needless to say, those purity ring days are over, but Miley Cyrus reminded the men of them when she posed this question to the trio during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

"Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring—you know what I'm saying?" she posed to the siblings. "Um yeah?!" Joe replied simply. 

Watch

Nick Jonas Talks Future Kids With Priyanka & Met Gala

These days, the brothers are all wearing wedding bands as Nick wed Priyanka Chopra late last year and Joe shocked fans when he and Sophie Turner unexpectedly tied the knot in Las Vegas at the start of May. 

"It was lit," Joe said during the interview. 

As for Diplo, who broke the news to the public when he shared footage of the ceremony to his Instagram Story, the star laughed it off.

"I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13 year old. He posts every 5 seconds," Joe said. "We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous."

But, do the newlyweds have time for a honeymoon? "We've got plans that we'll be hush-hush about," he answered coyly, perhaps in reference to a reported second wedding in France this summer. "We'll make time for that," he assured. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jonas Brothers , Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Steps Out With Amanda Pacheco: 5 Things To Know About the Model

America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

Relive America's Got Talent's Most Heartwarming Golden Buzzer Moments

Ashton Kutcher, Court

Ashton Kutcher Testifies Against Suspected Serial Killer Accused of Murdering Woman He Dated

Mandy Moore Celebrates Reaching Mount Everest Base Camp

Ariana Grande, costumes

Ariana Grande Postponed Concerts Due to "Unfortunate" Tomato Allergy

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City's Miami Trip Takes a Wild Turn When Luann Tangles With Sonja and Dorinda

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.