See Every Glamorous Photo From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Week in Paris

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 3:53 PM

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are putting their love on display ahead of their second wedding in Paris. From sashaying through the City of Light in fashion-forward outfits to enjoying a glamorous boat ride with friends and family, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the famous pair is ready to walk down the aisle once again.

It's rumored the two will tie the knot at the end of this month, and fans can expect this power couple to throw a grand, more extravagant ceremony than their first—which was a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The two said "I do" in May in front of close (famous) friends and family members, but their upcoming nuptials will have even more familiar faces. 

Dr. Phil, Maisie Williams, who is Turner's Maid of Honor, and more celebs are set to attend the pair's big day!

Watch

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Show PDA in France Ahead of Wedding No. 2

A source previously told E! News that the "Sucker" singer and Game of Thrones actress wanted to get married in Sin City because they were "just so excited to be together and to be married."

However, the insider shared they definitely wanted to do something special in France. "Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal. They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come."

Now that it's almost time for the blonde beauty to walk down the aisle once again, scroll through our gallery below to see the couple parade around Paris ahead of their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Parading Around Paris

The pair stuns in bold and vibrant ensembles during an afternoon stroll in Paris. Trés chic!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Boat Bliss

The couple soaks up the sun and enjoys quality time with friends and family ahead of their second wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Dancing Queen

The Isn't It Romantic actress shares a special moment with her husband and Jonas Brother member. The newlyweds celebrate Sophie and Nick on a yacht ahead of their second wedding.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hand-in-Hand

The happy couple goes glam for their boat ride with the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" singer.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Prianka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Seas the Day

It's almost time for the Dark Phoenix actress and her beau to say "I do" once again, and what better way to celebrate than on a yacht?

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Think Pink

Day date! The two stroll through the City of Light in ultra-fashionable ensembles. Chopra wears an eye-catching blush co-or set while her hubby opts for something more casual.

Joe Jonas

Instagram

Bath Time

There's nothing more relaxing than taking a bath and staring intensely into Joe Jonas' eyes.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

Business Casual

The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Burnin' Up

Sophie's white dress from Choosy and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Designer Goods Only

When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag and the grenson hiking boot from House of Holland, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner/MEGA

When in Paris...

It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Walk in the Park

Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.

Sophie Turner

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Say Cheese

From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud. 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Paris, France, PDA, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

C'est L'amour

With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.

We can't wait to see the two lovebirds on their special day!

