Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Decided to Marry in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially husband and wife!

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game of Thrones actress tied the knot on Wednesday night in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. Shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, during which Joe performed with his brothers and Sophie presented, the couple and their pals headed to A Little White Chapel to say "I do" at the Sin City location's Chapel L'Amour.

Joe and Sophie's wedding ceremony, which was broadcast on Diplo's Instagram Live, was attended by Joe's brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of "Speechless" during the ceremony.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

News of the couple's nuptials came as a major surprise to their fans, especially since Joe and Sophie had been open about their plans for a summer wedding in France. So what made them decide to tie the knot in Vegas?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Diplo

"They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards," a source tells E! News. "Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing."

"They booked the chapel for a big block of the night to make sure they had it to themselves and that the timing could be spontaneous," the insider continues. "A friend paid and set up the entire thing."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The source also tells E! News that Joe and Sophie are "just so excited to be together and to be married."

"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," the insider shares. "They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emilia Clarke

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Shares How She Stops Women From ''Lurking'' Around Stephen Curry

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

2019 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Talk About the Possibility of Televising Their Wedding

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Universal Studios

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Boyfriend Actually Attended Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

You Won't Believe How Much Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding Cost

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Her Relationship With Ex Javi Marroquin

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.