Why We Should Give The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown a Break for Keeping Luke P. Around

Relationships are messy, and few more so than those on The Bachelorette.

At this point on screen, Hannah Brown is currently dating nine men, several of whom seem like great guys, and one of whom seems like a jerk with a lot of issues but who, regardless, is still there. For many fans, it's become hard to watch as Luke Parker has dominated the show, especially as we've only really gotten to know a couple of the other men well enough to imagine they might last.

Typically, villains do their thing for a couple of weeks before things erupt and they get sent home, but that has not been the case with the dishonest, manipulative, and occasionally violent Luke, because Hannah's inexplicably (or explicably, depending on how you feel about his face) attracted to him despite everything she's seen and heard about him.