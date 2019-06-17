"We went to Scotland thinking, OK, we're out of the country and things will rebound, and you know, things take five steps even further back," Harrison says. "And then we end up in Latvia and we have this conversation, which I was hoping was going to kind of reset her and reset the mood and the tone, and it got even darker and it got even more desperate, and to the point where she's not sure if this is gonna work, and then she's not even sure how it ever works."

We will see Chris and Hannah talk things out, and then Harrison and the producers wanted to "reset this" and help Hannah explain where her head was really at, so it was a couple of weeks later, during the hometown dates, when they shot a sit-down we'll also be seeing in the episode.

"It's not as much a clip show as it is a sit down and a tell-all kind of a mid season recap and tell-all with Hannah, a little bit later where she had a little perspective to kind of explain to us, to you, the fans, where she was in all this, and how she got to this point, and how we get out of it and if we can get out of it," Harrison explains. "So it was a little bit different. It was a different kind of thought and a different approach. But we thought it was a good approach for her and the fans to kind of reset where we are in this whole journey."