Revisit Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Fairytale-Like Romance Ahead of Their Second Wedding

After getting hitched in Sin City last month, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ready to say "I do"... again!

Despite already being married, a source told E! News back in May that the couple's "real wedding will be held in France this summer." And it seems the time has come for the pair to tie the knot in front of their loved ones. The Game of Thrones actress and her 29-year-old boo were recently spotted in Paris ahead of their second wedding.

So it appears they are getting closer and closer to walking down the aisle.

While not many details have been revealed about the Hollywood couple's upcoming ceremony, the Jonas Brothers member shared the fun activities he and his fiancé will have. "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," he said on The Late Late Show. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."