Fresh off their Sin City wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have arrived to the 2019 Met Gala.

Tonight marks the longtime couple's first official appearance since an Elvis Presley impersonator officially declared them husband and wife during a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas last Wednesday, May 1. Though our sources say the Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star still plan to tie the knot in France over the summer, the impromptu wedding served served both as a legal ceremony and celebration for their closest family and friends.

As for their Met Gala appearance, Joe and Sophie looked so in love as they ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art by each other's side. The couple gave the cameras a demure pose as they showed off their colorful matching ensembles. Sophie, who loves to make a bold statement, ditched the typical ball gown to wear a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly accented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.

The pair has likely been planning the look for some time since Sophie attended the most recent Louis Vuitton show, plus Turner is a frequent wearer of the label.