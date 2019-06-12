Inside Sophie Turner's Luxurious Bachelorette Party in Europe

Sophie Turner is doing some celebrating in Europe ahead of her second wedding to Joe Jonas.

While the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers star tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May, they'll also be having another ceremony this summer in France.

"Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal," an insider previously shared with E! News. "They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."

As the couple prepares to tie the knot for a second time, Turner is enjoying a bachelorette party with her pals, including her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.