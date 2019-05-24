First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes an unforgettable party.

Less than a month ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised fans when they got married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Joined by family and close friends including Dan + Shay, the couple exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. Lucky for us, Diplo was in attendance and decided to share plenty of footage from the moment.

"We didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer," Sophie shared on The Graham Norton Show. "He just kind of decided to live stream it."

As Graham Norton appropriately said: What happens in Vegas, goes everywhere!