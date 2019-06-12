Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trip to Africa

Pack your bags, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly heading to Africa later this year.

Reports about the alleged adventure started spreading in April. While the Palace has yet to confirm these rumors, it hasn't denied them, either. A press officer for the royal couple told E! News "any official visits or tours undertaken by any members of the royal family are announced the usual way."

According to The Sunday Times, which first reported the news, Harry's advisers are working on a "bespoke" role for the couple that will involve work on behalf of the Commonwealth, charitable initiatives and efforts to promote Britain. Considering Harry is both Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, as well as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, it could be a fit. Meghan is also vice president of the aforementioned Trust.

Still, the Palace is playing coy.

"Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage," the Palace said via a statement back in April. "No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

However, if Harry and Meghan, were to be make the trip a lot of planning would have to take place. Here's everything we've heard about the tour so far.