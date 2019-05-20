Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

Ciara will soon be one, two stepping her way through the hallowed halls of the prestigious Harvard University Business School. According to People, she was accepted into Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program and will attend classes in Cambridge, Mass. The course typically lasts three days.

She posted about the happy news on Instagram on Monday afternoon and shared a picture of herself in a Harvard sweatshirt.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she wrote. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"

Her caption went on, "Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER"

Ciara tagged Harvard professor Anita Elberse, who frequently posts pictures alongside some big-name celebrities and athletes, including Chris Bosh, LL Cool J, Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Love, Will Smith and many more.

Entertainment, media and sports essentially epitomizes her relationship with the pop culture world. She just launched her own company called Beauty Marks Entertainment, which is comprised of a "business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers." If that wasn't enough, she released her first album under her new company, which is also called Beauty Marks. This is her seventh album total.