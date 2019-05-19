Dive Into These Summer Beach Reads

by Katherine Riley | Sun., May. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're anything like us, one of the best parts of vacation is relaxing on the sand—or poolside or in a hammock—with a frosty drink and a great book.
From gripping thrillers to rom-coms and tales of friendship, we rounded up some of our absolute favorite summer reads. Whether you prefer hardback, paperback or Kindle, they're all available at prices where you can stock up on several for your next trip. Happy reading!
Soon to be an Amazon Prime Video series produced by Reese Witherspoon, this page-turner tells the tale of one of the world's greatest bands—and why they fell apart. Love Fleetwood Mac and Almost Famous vibes? This one's for you.
One of Blume's books for adults, this novel whisks you away to Martha's Vineyard as it follows the bittersweet friendship of reckless Cat and measured Vix from teens to adulthood.
Imagine being the only cast member of a 1990s kids' show (like the Mickey Mouse Club) who didn't hit superstardom as an adult (Hi, Justin, Britney & Ryan!). In this fun rom-com, former child star Holly Danner is determined to crash her show's big reunion after being snubbed an invite.
Article continues below
Loved You? Well, Joe is now living in sunny Los Angeles, schmoozing and killing in this killer sequel.
This beautifully written coming-of-age mystery tells the tale of a young girl raising herself in North Carolina swampland. A Reese's Book Club selection, Witherspoon is also producing the film adaptation.
Both thriller and dark comedy, this deadly debut novel is as funny as it is frightening.
Article continues below
The cult classic film adaptation—starring the late Sharon Tate—isn't nearly as salacious as the book itself. Sex, drugs, backstabbing, catfights and clamoring for glamour—this novel has it all.
Another pick from Reese's book club, and she describes it best: "A fun and fast-paced psychological thriller about two determined women who play a high stakes game of deception that only one can win."
Continue on the Crazy Rich Asians adventure with this equally-as-addictive sequel.
Article continues below
Classics never go out of style, and this mystery is a must-read for any fan of thrillers. Ten strangers are invited to a remote island, where they are slowly picked off one by one.
Looking for some fast cash, Jessica Farris signs up for a psychological study and get more than she bargains for in this thriller. From the best-selling authors of The Wife Between Us, and currently being developed into a series by USA Network.
Soon to be a Hulu limited series starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, this best-seller follows the intertwined fates of a picture-perfect Shaker Heights, Ohio, family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.
Article continues below
This psychological thriller centers on an painter who's convicted of murdering her husband—and the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive. You won't be able to put it down!
Friendships formed at summer camp are tested when scandal strikes in adulthood.
Moriarty is best known for her smash hit Big Little Lies, but every single one of her books is a great read, so we're recommending them all: Nine Perfect Strangers ($15 at Amazon); Big Little Lies ($10 at Amazon); The Husband's Secret ($10 at Amazon); Truly, Madly, Guilty ($10 at Amazon); What Alice Forgot ($10 at Amazon); Three Wishes; ($8 at Amazon); The Last Anniversary ($10 at Amazon); The Hypnotist's Love Story ($9 at Amazon).
Article continues below
Cannes Film Festival's Most Daring Looks of All Time: From Kendall Jenner's See-Through Dress to Madonna's Lingerie Set
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?