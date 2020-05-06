E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 6, 2020 11:17 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you can't hit the beach, why not turn your yard into the perfect place to chill with family? Between pool floats, comfy seating and a fire pit, you can make it the second best thing to a trip to the sand.
Below, everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis with finds from Anthropologie, Wayfair and more.
This daybed is truly a stunner, with its boho acacia wood carvings. It fits a twin size mattress, so you can nap outdoors in style.
Alternately, opt for this bean bag lounger. It's available in a bunch of cheery colors and is treated to resist dirt, stains, mold, mildew and UV rays.
Don't worry about spills thanks to these acrylic sippers made for the outdoors. Their rainbow colors are summer ready.
If you can't sun on a yacht in the ocean, sun on a "yacht" in your pool. Check out the built-in cooler compartment at the front!
A fire pit changes the game. Plus, this terrazzo one looks great in your yard.
To really get the party going, invest in an outdoor bar. This aesthetically pleasing one has two water-tight bins below teak lids and a shelf for storage.
To protect you from harsh rays, a beach umbrella is always a good idea. This one looks straight out of a vintage photograph.
Outdoor pillows are essential for getting comfy. We love the design of this nautical one, which also comes in a blue and ivory.
The quickest way to kill any seaside vibes is to have mosquitoes biting at you. This citronella candle not only depicts the buggy enemy, but also keeps him away.
An outdoor rug is extra appealing for barefoot yard dwellers. This perfect Seaview rug has a sun-washed, coastal finish.
Don't forget lighting for when the sun starts to set. This coastal pendant is guaranteed to bring beach vibes.
If investing in a huge fire pit feels overwhelming to you, opt for a tabletop version. This one has a modern geometric design.
Placing lanterns around your yard will give it a dreamy air. These rattan-style lanterns have the perfect coastal look.
Ready to continue sprucing up your home? Check out Kelly Clarkson's new Wayfair furniture collection, plus these items to create a comfy, ergonomic home office.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?