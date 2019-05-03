Comparing the Ways Blake Lively Has Revealed Her 3 Pregnancies

When it comes to pregnancy announcements, Blake Lively has never said a word.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the 31-year-old actress is expecting her and husband Ryan Reynolds' third child when she showed up visibly pregnant at the premiere of his latest film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Wearing a yellow Retrofête Rebecca Dress, to match Pikachu, Lively showcased a sizable baby bump.

In 2014, the actress announced her pregnancy with her and Reynolds' first child, later revealed to be daughter James, via a photo of her cradling a bump. The pic, taken by her brother Eric Lively, was posted on her website, Preserve, which has since shut down. The image was accompanied by a promotional statement about family, not personally written by the actress.