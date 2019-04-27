JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Are All Smiles in First Photo Together

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

Instagram / JWoww

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new man are Instagram official!

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday the first official photo of her and Zack Clayton Carpinello. In the pic, a selfie, he is driving the two in a car. Both are smiling.

The two headed to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. JWoww also shared a video of the two laughing together, with his arm around her, and one of them walking into the theme park.

"I've been trying to come back here for 11 yeas and having gone to Harry Potter World," she said. "I got surprised last night that we were coming here. I'm dying. Straight dying. I am my 12-year-old self right now."

On a recent episode of her co-star and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's podcast It's Happening With Snooki & JoeyJWoww revealed that she is dating a 24-year-old man, who she nicknamed "24." E! News later confirmed he is Zack, a wrestler from central New York, where the 34-year-old reality star also grew up.

"They're having fun," a source had told E! News. "They go to dinner and stay low-key. There are no secrets between them. For now, they just enjoy spending time together."

Photos

Jersey Shore Stars Attend JWoww's 34th Birthday Party

Earlier this month, JWoww posted on her Instagram Story an image of her wining and dining with a mystery man. At the time, her rep said, "JWoww has moved on" from estranged husband and father of her two kids, Roger Mathews. She had filed for divorce from him seven months prior. Their breakup has not gone smoothly.

Despite months of drama between him and JWoww, Mathews has said he is "extremely happy" for her  over her new relationship.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum on His Birthday: "Do What You Want"

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Birdie

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Is Married! Inside His Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Allison Mack

Playing the Waiting Game: Inside Allison Mack's New Life as She Awaits a Potential Prison Sentence

90 Day Fiance

Are These 90 Day Fiancé Couples Living Happily Ever After?

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

7 Times Sam Hunt Made Country Music Fans Swoon On and Off Stage

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

These Are Cardi B's Most Daring Fashion Looks, and We Bet It Will Have You Saying ''Okurrr''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.