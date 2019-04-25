Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Has a 24-Year-Old Boyfriend—and Roger Mathews Approves

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 1:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is moving on with a younger man.

It's been over seven months since the reality star filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews, and she is ready to find love again. The 34-year-old dished on her new romance during an appearance on friend Snooki's live podcast recording of It's Happening With Snooki & Joey. Little is known about her new beau, but JWoww shared that the lucky man is about ten years younger than she is, which inspired his nickname. "24 is 24. We're filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24," she revealed, according to an audience member. 

Things between her and the 24-year-old are still new, but Snooki and JWoww are feeling hopeful about the future of the relationship. Snooki shared, "He's very handsome, by the way... Jenny has been going through some s--t but I've never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now."

Photos

Jersey Shore Stars Attend JWoww's 34th Birthday Party

And the Jersey Shore star totally agrees. Despite her ongoing divorce drama JWoww said she still thinks she is living her "best life right now."

It looks like even her ex, Roger Mathews, has no complaints about "24." In a statement to E! News he shared, "I'm extremely happy for her."

While Jenni is keeping details about her relationship private, her ex offered some insight on how this relationship bloomed. Mathews revealed that he doesn't know 24 "personally"  and that 24 is actually one of her best friend's younger brothers. He added, "He seems like a really nice guy and she seems happy. They've been seeing each other for a few months."

Jenni first started to hint that she was dating again when she posted a selfie of herself in a car with a mystery man. A rep for the star later confirmed, "JWoww has moved on."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , Jersey Shore , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Files for Divorce From Jay Smith Again

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Unraveling Lil Xan's Latest Relationship Drama

Exclusive: Chantel Stills Blames Pedro for Family Fight

Demian Bichir Announces Death of Wife Stefanie Sherk

"Vanderpump Rules" Still Has More Drama to Come

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1604

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.