While Jenni "JWoww" Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews can put aside their differences to spend time together with their kids, she has moved on from their relationship.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star posted on her Instagram Story on Friday an image of her holding a glass of red wine while she had lunch with an unidentified person on a terrace overlooking a marina. On Sunday, she shared on Snapchat a selfie video showing her riding in a car with what appeared to be a man, whose arm is shown. She captioned the clip, "Weekend vibes."

"JWoww has moved on," her rep told E! News.