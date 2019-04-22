Inside Adele and Simon Konecki’s Split and Why They ''Grew Apart''

Like many fans, we set fire to the rain when news broke that Adele and her longtime partner Simon Konecki called it quits on Friday, April 19.

"Adele and her partner have separated," a statement from her rep read. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Now, a source is telling E! News the two decided to go their separate ways because "they just grew apart."

"They had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart," the insider shares. "She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart."

The source reveals they plan to "keep this amicable," especially since "they have Angelo together." They welcomed their first child together back in October 2012; their son is 6-years-old.