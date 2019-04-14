Slay(er) All Day! Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Cutest Photos Throughout Their Romance

Instagram
Vampires aren't the only things Sarah Michelle Gellar has been slaying for years now. She is also a fierce businesswoman, actress and slays the marriage game with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. every day.
Since the '90s, Gellar has been ruling Hollywood beginning with roles in cult classics like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions and she hasn't stopped since.
The New York native might be best known for playing Buffy Summers on the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but that's just part of her slay game success.
She's had a very fruitful career for decades now adding shows like Ringer and The Crazy Ones to her resume semi-recently. She is also a mom of two and business woman extraordinaire, launching Foodstirs in 2015 and releasing a cookbook in 2017.
The thing we love her most for however (besides killing vampires with style), is her romance with longtime love Prinze.
The adorable couple is the definition of a Hollywood success story. They met while working on I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, but it wasn't until 2000 that they started dating.
They tied the knot in 2002 and ever since they've been giving us serious relationship goals. When they aren't parenting their two cute kids, Charlotte and Rocky, they are either starring in a movie together like they did with the Scooby-Doo movies, or making magic in the kitchen side by side—they are both cookbook authors after all.
What makes these two even cuter is that they document their love via throwback photos or current selfies on social media and we are obsessed.
Since today is Gellar's birthday—she's 42 years old, can you believe that?—we're showing her some love by showing off her love and her almost 17-year marriage below.
Get ready for lots of swoon-worthy snap and perhaps some serious relationship envy as you scroll!
Happy birthday, Sarah! We wish you nothing but love, good food and maybe a Buffy marathon to celebrate.
Party of Four
In January 2019, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. made their date night into a foursome with Shannen Doherty and her husband Kurt Iswarienko.
Kiss Kiss
"No mistletoe, no problem," the mom of two wrote on this December 2018 kissy photo.
Halloween Hotties
In 2018, the lovebirds took their Halloween costumes to the next level by dressing up as characters from The Royal Tenenbaums.
Blissful
It doesn't matter what these two do, as long as they're together they are having a good time.
Ice Cream Cuddles
"If you were ice cream, you would be my favorite flavor," Gellar captioned this sweet snap in 2018.
Wine Not?
"It's the freakin weekend, baby I'm about to have me some fun," Gellar wrote on this cheeky post in March of 2018.
Photo Booth Fun
In December 2017, the cute couple had some fun at an engagement party thanks to photo booth props.
Pretty in Pink
Gellar channeled her inner Molly Ringwald with her Andie costume from Pretty in Pink in 2017 while her husband nailed it as Duckie (played by Jon Cryer) from the film.
Sparks Will Fly
"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," Gellar joked to her followers on the 4th of July in 2017.
Ready, Set, Smile
The couple that snaps selfies together, stays together!
Birthday Lovin'
Gellar's birthday message in 2017 to her bestie and husband was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"
Hearts Full
In January 2017, the pair celebrated National Spouse Day by taking this pic and it's too cute.
Red Hot
"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ..." Gellar joked on Instagram while celebrating Halloween in 2016.
Beachin'
The Los Angeles residents soaked up the last bits of summer together in 2016 and clearly they enjoyed every minute together.
Proud as Can Be
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star couldn't help but gush about her husband after his cookbook came out.
Movie Night
"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," Gellar revealed while out on a date night in November 2016.
Fight Club
In October 2015, the duo posed with wrestling belts and tried to out muscle each other.
Friends Forever
The bond between Gellar, Prinze and Selma Blair has lasted for three decades and we can't wait to see what they do during the next three.
Cookin' Up Love
The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family.
Baby on Board
In this adorable throwback, Gellar revealed that the couple took this photo in Hawaii after they learned they were expecting their daughter Charlotte!
Dirty 30
These two have had a lot of fun in their relationship, and the Foodstirs creator's Dirty 30 was no exception.
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble
This throwback snap is from when the happy couple had their first Thanksgiving together and it's a total blast from the past.
Beach Babies
The two actors and cookbook authors look like babies in this photo from a vacation way back before they had kids together.
Sunsets Forever
We just love these two.
Christmas Cuties
If you've ever wanted to know what Prinze and Gellar looked like when celebrating their first holiday together, then look no further!
Drunk in Love
How happy do these two lovebirds look in this sweet photo from their honeymoon back in 2002?!
Just Married
Clearly this pair was a match made in smiley heaven.
Look of Love
"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar shared on one of her past wedding anniversaries. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."