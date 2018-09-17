Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears Gown She Wore to Emmys 19 Years Ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar has basically never aged a day in her life and she has proof.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star showed off her slim physique in the blue gown she wore to the Emmy Awards 19-years-ago on her Instagram Story. She paired the Vera Wang gown with brown UGGs and the Emmy award she won that night.

Fans were amazed to see the actress sporting the same dress considering the many years that have passed, not to mention she has had kids since then.

While the former teen star has grown up, not much else has changed. The star recently reunited with her Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blairat a Pink concert.