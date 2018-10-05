Richard Cartwright/WB
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 6:39 AM
Richard Cartwright/WB
Buffy the Vampire Slayer might be coming back to TV. Or maybe it's not Buffy. We don't know. However, what we do know is Buffy Summers and Angel are quite fine with whatever happens to the reboot or remake.
David Boreanaz, that's Angel to members of the Scooby Gang, was asked his thoughts on the possible new series (it's just a script in development right now) while appearing at New York Comic Con. The crowd booed, but Boreanaz wasn't having any of it.
"Come on, guys, it's a good thing," the SEAL Team star said, according to TVLine. "Let's just embrace [it]. I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."
Boreanaz acknowledged the desire to see him and the rest of the OG Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast back in the roles as "great" and cool," but noted things move on and "stories evolve, times change."
"I think it's a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I'm all for it. I think it's fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does," he said.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, you know, the woman who spent seven seasons staking vamps, said it comes down to story.
"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," Gellar told People. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."
News of an inclusive Buffy remake took the Internet by storm, and sparked fan outrage. The project, which has original series creator Joss Whedon on board, is being written by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. veteran Monica Owusu-Breen. After the news hit, Owusu-Breen spoke out on Twitter, hinting it might not be a remake, but rather a show about a new Slayer.
"For some genre writers it's Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars," she wrote. "Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.
"There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel…They can't be replaced. Joss Whedon's brilliant and beautiful series can't be replicated. I wouldn't try to.
"But here we are, twenty years later…And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that's all I can say," she concluded.
Whedon continued the adventures of Buffy, Willow, Xander and the rest of the Sunnydale gang in a comic book series he at times wrote and oversaw.
In August 2018, Fox boss Gary Newman said there was no script yet and the writers are still early on in the process,
"We're thrilled that Joss has engaged," Newman said at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. "Monica Breen, who Joss worked with on one of his other series, is the person who would be day-to-day on the show, she's got a great take on the show, which if I told you I'd have to slit your throat, probably. It's not on an incredibly fast track, but we're hopeful that this one will come to pass."
Hey, if Gellar and Boreanaz are OK with it, why aren't you? As Owusu-Breen said, maybe "it could be time to meet a new Slayer." Doesn't mean it's a new Buffy, but wouldn't watching a kick-butt woman vanquishing evil on a weekly basis be a welcome sight again?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?