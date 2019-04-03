Inside Paris Jackson's Ongoing Struggle to Stay Positive and Forge Her Own Path Apart From Her Famous Family

Since her father's death, there has been no such thing as a simple year for Paris Jackson.

She's had triumphs and excitement and major success, love and laughter and light.

But Paris has seen some things, and heard some things. Just when one aspect of her life calms down, it seems as if there's always a controversy brewing to take its place, most of it having nothing to do with her directly. And that can take its toll.

As Paris celebrates her 21st birthday on April 3, the memory of her as a tearful 11-year-old memorializing her famous dad as her aunts and uncles closed ranks around her grows more distant. Yet at the same time, little Paris speaking publicly for the first time has remained a defining moment of Michael Jackson's overall story, a humanizing moment for the late artist who, by the time he died in 2009, had become more of an object of morbid fascination than a fully fleshed-out person.

You don't get to choose the family you're born into, but it's been Paris Jackson's mission both to honor her roots and chart her own course, away from the seemingly never-ending frenzy.

Hence this year being among the toughest she's faced yet.