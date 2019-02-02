Paris Jackson Denies Having a "Meltdown" Amid Michael Jackson Documentary Controversy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 2, 2019 1:13 PM

Paris Jackson is denying reports that she had suffered a meltdown, reiterating that she's "happy" and "healthy," while her late father Michael Jackson is making headlines again due to a documentary that revisits two past and unverified claims of child sex abuse made against him.

Last month, E! News learned that the late King of Pop's 20-year-old daughter had checked into a treatment facility to "take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health." Paris later tweeted that she had "taken a break" from work, social media and her phone "because it can be too much sometimes," and said she was "happy and healthy and feeling better than ever."

She reiterated those comments on Saturday, about a week after British tabloids posted unconfirmed reports that claimed Paris had suffered a "complete meltdown" over the new Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which focuses on two men accusing her late father of child sexual abuse.

"There's no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s--t,' or being demanding of anyone," Paris tweeted. "Please don't believe what you read."

Another unconfirmed report, posted by RadarOnline on Friday, claimed that Paris is demanding that Macaulay Culkin, her father's friend and her godfather, publicly denounce Leaving Neverland and the child sexual abuse claims in it. Macaulay, who is close with Paris, has not commented.

"I said it before and I'll say it again, I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been in a long time," Paris wrote in another tweet.

Earlier this week, Paris returned to social media and was all smiles when she stepped out with her Soundflowers band mate Gabriel Glenn in West Hollywood, marking the first time she'd been photographed since it was reported she had sought treatment.

Michael's family has denounced Leaving Neverland, which drew emotional reactions when it premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last month, and deny all accusations made against him. In a 2005 criminal trial, the King of Pop was famously acquitted of charges of molesting a different boy.

""We're living in a time where people can say anything and then it's taken [for] the truth. They would rather believe a documentary than looking at what was said under oath, in front of a judge, jury, everything," Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson said on ITV's Good Morning Britain this week, adding, "Just leave us alone, leave him alone, Let him rest, please. Let him rest. He deserves to rest."

 

