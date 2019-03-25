Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! See More Expectant Celeb Moms Over 40

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 1:04 PM
There's something you oughta know... Alanis Morissette is pregnant with baby no. 3!
The "Ironic" singer is expecting her third child with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway. Alanis shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: "so much NEWness." In the picture, Alanis sports a chic pixie cut, a black turtleneck and a pair of headphones as she sings in her home. It seems like the star isn't just announcing her pregnancy, but perhaps teasing new music.
Her kids Ever Imre and Onyx Solace will definitely be happy to have another sibling to join them during playtime at the Morissette-Treadway home. Morissette's Instagram is filled with cute candid moments she shares with the 8 and 2-year-old at their home in Los Angeles, Calif. Plus, there are plenty of photos that give fans a peek into her daily life.
Alanis isn't the only star to get pregnant over the age of 40. Check out the gallery below to find out which stars welcomed babies in their forties!
Baby no. 3 is on the way for the 44-year-old singer. Big brother Ever and sister Onyx will soon be joined by another sibling!
The Parks & Rec alum secretly welcomed her first child, a son with musician Ezra Koenig, in Aug. 2018 at the age of 42.
At the 2018 Emmys, E! News learned that Benedict Cumberbatch's wife was pregnant with baby No. 3 at the age of 40.
The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and partner Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child together after years of infertility struggles.
The 54-year-old model and reality TV star revealed on social media over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend that she was expecting her fifth child. Nielsen gave birth to a baby girl in June.
The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, were expecting their first child together. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT. The A-list couple welcomed a baby girl in Sep. 2018.
In June 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 43.
The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.
The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.
After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49. She welcomed son Eissa in early 2017.
The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.
At 43, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41.
The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at age 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child, son Maceo, in Los Angeles.
Two years after the death of her and husband John Travolta's teenage son, the actress welcomed a baby boy at 48.
The actress gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.
The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50.
At 41, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena.
Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge and singer gave birth to twins at the special age.
Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones.
The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42.
The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.
The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010.
The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.
Congratulations to Alanis on her bundle of joy!
