Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! See More Expectant Celeb Moms Over 40

There's something you oughta know... Alanis Morissette is pregnant with baby no. 3!

The "Ironic" singer is expecting her third child with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway. Alanis shared the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, alongside the caption: "so much NEWness." In the picture, Alanis sports a chic pixie cut, a black turtleneck and a pair of headphones as she sings in her home. It seems like the star isn't just announcing her pregnancy, but perhaps teasing new music.

Her kids Ever Imre and Onyx Solace will definitely be happy to have another sibling to join them during playtime at the Morissette-Treadway home. Morissette's Instagram is filled with cute candid moments she shares with the 8 and 2-year-old at their home in Los Angeles, Calif. Plus, there are plenty of photos that give fans a peek into her daily life.