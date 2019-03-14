Drake Invites the Mother of His Son to His Concert—and She Had the Best Time

Drake appears to be on great terms with the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux.

On Wednesday night, the Grammy winner, who is currently on his Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe, took the stage at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Sophie, who shares son Adonis with Drake, was among the attendees at the concert on Wednesday, showing her support for the rapper in a series of posts on social media.

While backstage at the show, Sophie posed for a number of pictures on Instagram while wearing an "all access" pass. She also shared videos of herself in the audience, where she danced to Drake's hit track, "One Dance."