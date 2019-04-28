For Drake, the past year or so began and ended with him giving away cash.

To mark the release of his "God's Plan" music video last February, he went on a million-dollar spree of charity, paying for groceries in a Florida supermarket, handing out massive checks to the administrators at Miami Senior High School, a University of Miami Student and a local fire department and treating a hotel maid and mother of five to a day of pampering and a Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree.

And just a few weeks ago, he gifted two McDonald's employees with $100 each—not the $10,000 that was initially reported, but a gesture that was appreciated nonetheless.

In between, he did some other impressive things, gathering nearly the entire cast of Degrassi for a much-appreciated reunion on the teen drama's Toronto set for his "I'm Upset" video and inspiring what felt like practically the whole world to jump out of moving vehicles, travel to exotic locales and even climb bridges (we see you, Will Smith!), dedicating their dance moves and their feelings to a woman named Kiki.