How Khloe Kardashian Has Emerged From Her Devastating Breakup

There's no one way to get over a breakup. Particularly one that the whole world is weighing in on. But Khloe Kardashian seems to be handling it as well as anyone.

Step one for the reality star, reeling from the news that Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend and father of her 11-month-old daughter True, was once again unfaithful: Share your thoughts first cryptically ("We have to accept that some people are really f--ked up and it's not our job to heal them," she posted in one Instagram story), then explicitly.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she tweeted to her nearly 27 million followers Mar. 2 after the full weight of the scandal—no matter which take you believe it involves Thompson kissing longtime family friend Jordyn Woods—truly sank in. "I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."